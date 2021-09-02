Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

ATO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.30. 684,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

