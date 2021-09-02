AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $74.90 on Thursday. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $85.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

