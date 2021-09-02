Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Cut to C$14.38

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$14.40 to C$14.38 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of AI opened at C$14.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.95. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$10.52 and a twelve month high of C$14.79. The company has a current ratio of 102.99, a quick ratio of 102.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

