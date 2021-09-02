Autonio (NIOX) Trading Up 56.8% Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and $318,552.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00156878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.12 or 0.07559624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.97 or 0.99922154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.78 or 0.00836609 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

