Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 218,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 105,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,428,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.73. 238,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

