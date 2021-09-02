Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,085. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.