Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

