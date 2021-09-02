Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $770,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARKW traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.49. 47,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.69. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.