Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DD traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $74.11. 31,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

