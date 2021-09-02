Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

AVID stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 19,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,560. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $559,200.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,479 shares of company stock worth $3,253,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avid Technology by 773.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 263,144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 103,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

