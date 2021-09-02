Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.