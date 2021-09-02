Axis DeFi Market Cap Tops $647,460.44 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 13% against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $647,460.44 and $127,853.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00136921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.99 or 0.00814676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.