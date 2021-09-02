Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

AZRE opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

