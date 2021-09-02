Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.06.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.29. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 3.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.