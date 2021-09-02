Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

