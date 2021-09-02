Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

