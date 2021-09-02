Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stryker by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $276.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.91. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $194.64 and a 1 year high of $277.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

