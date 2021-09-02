Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $229.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

