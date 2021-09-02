Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

