Banco Macro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,698 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,912% compared to the typical volume of 156 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco Macro has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

