Banco Macro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,923 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,052% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 103.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.60. 4,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,461. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

