Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 504,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,215,901 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.69.
SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
