Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 504,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,215,901 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.69.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.