Bank of America Begins Coverage on Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $16.48 on Monday. Weber has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

