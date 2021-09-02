Bank of America Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $350.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.73. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.