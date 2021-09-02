Bao Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $933,300.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $30.81 million and $933,300.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00132557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00156513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.52 or 0.07604553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,943.47 or 0.99582997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00847359 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

