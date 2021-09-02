Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 238.67 ($3.12).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 184.20 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.93. The firm has a market cap of £31.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

