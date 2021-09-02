Barclays Raises Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €175.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF remained flat at $$177.90 during midday trading on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $89.90 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day moving average is $152.11.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

