Barclays Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €149.45 ($175.83).

WCH opened at €149.45 ($175.82) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €152.15 ($179.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €131.60 and a 200-day moving average of €126.71.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

