Baron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 70,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

