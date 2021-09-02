Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 482 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 688.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.75. 10,223,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,261,070. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $283.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

