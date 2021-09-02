Baron Financial Group LLC Purchases 14,440 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BWX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.