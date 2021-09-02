Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 429 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after buying an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after buying an additional 236,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.68. 2,784,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,083. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,590 shares of company stock worth $2,202,626 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

