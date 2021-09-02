Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,506,276 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,563 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 0.8% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $28,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 688,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,258,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

