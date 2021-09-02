BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $203.00

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 201.70 ($2.64), with a volume of 355178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.60).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 3.02 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

In related news, insider Tony Young acquired 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £4,595.58 ($6,004.15).

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

