Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 15,249 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Bbva USA owned approximately 0.05% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

