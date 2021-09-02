Bbva USA Buys New Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMX. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TMX opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

