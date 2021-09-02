Bbva USA Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,175,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

