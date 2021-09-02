Bbva USA Purchases New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

