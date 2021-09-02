Bbva USA Purchases New Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Bbva USA owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $281,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

