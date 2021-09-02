Bbva USA Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $82,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 24.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 128,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 12.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 10.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 686,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,385 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE UL opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

