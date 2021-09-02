BCJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 560.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 94.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

NYSE JILL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,022. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.69.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.09 million during the quarter.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.