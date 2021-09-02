BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.16. 214,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

