BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.93. 92,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,283. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,102 shares of company stock worth $2,757,961 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.