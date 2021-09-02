BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.79. The stock had a trading volume of 102,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

