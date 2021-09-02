BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 826 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,442. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $263.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

