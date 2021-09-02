BCJ Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $928,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,594,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,990,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,400 shares of company stock worth $70,424,461 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.57. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $275.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

