BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,801. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $268.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.63.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

