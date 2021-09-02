Beacon (BECN) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $19,333.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019541 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.