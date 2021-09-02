Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Terrence(Terry) O’Brien Buys 2,100 Shares

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) insider Terrence(Terry) O’Brien acquired 2,100 shares of Bega Cheese stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.60 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of A$11,760.00 ($8,400.00).

Terrence(Terry) O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Terrence(Terry) O'Brien acquired 124 shares of Bega Cheese stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Bega Cheese’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Bega Cheese Company Profile

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures bulk ingredients into value added consumer products for internal or external brands.

