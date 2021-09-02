BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 542 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total value of $683,317.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Jane Huang sold 603 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $211,984.65.

BGNE traded up $5.75 on Thursday, reaching $333.01. The company had a trading volume of 296,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,052. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.02.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

